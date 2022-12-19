Christmas 2022: Here Are The 4 Best Places To Get The Perfect X-Mas Tree In Delhi-NCR

Christmas 2022: Decorating Xmas trees is one of the most important tradition of this festival (Image Credits: Pexels)

WITH CHRISTMAS just around the corner, the preparations for the festival have already begun at full pace and enthusiasm. The festival of gratitude, togetherness and self-reflection is about to come and brings along with it numerous memories, resolutions and renewed hope. Christmas festivities are all about decorations, lighting, delicacies, visiting a church and exchanging gifts with family and friends. The most exciting part of the festival even before it begins is decorating the Christmas trees.

According to the ancient Roman scriptures, early Romans marked the solstice with a feast known as Saturnalia honouring the God of agriculture, To mark this occasion, they decorated their homes and churches with evergreen boughs, now known as Christmas trees. Therefore, we bring you a list of places in Delhi where you can find the best Xmas trees.

\

1. Lajpat Nagar Market

The Lajpat Nagar market ranges from varieties of home decor to miniature items as well as X-mas trees on budget. You can find many Christmas decoration items including trees ranging from Rs 300 for 3 feet to Rs 2500 for a 35 ft tree.

2. INA Market

At INA Market you can find a variety of whimsical X-mas trees and decor for your Christmas-ready home. INA market which is opposite Dilli Haat resembles a carnival at this time of the year. From Christmas trees, tree ornaments, and decoration items, to green garlands of Santa Claus, the INA market gets studded with Christmas festivities.

3. Sadar Bazar

Known as Delhi's largest wholesale market of the house of household items and buzzing activities. You can visit Sadar Bazar to shop for Christmas trees, you can find varied X-mas trees placed right opposite the entryway of the market.

4. Kailash Colony Market

With a wide-ranging variety of sizes of Christmas trees, you can buy regular Christmas trees or pine trees. The market is quite fancy and exorbitant with all sorts of Pinteresty Christmas products.