Christmas 2022: Here Are 10 Best Things To Do On Christmas Eve

Try all these things on Christmas Eve to make it more special.

ONE OF the craziest seasons is Christmas. The majority of these Christmas Eve activities are relaxed and entertaining for both adults and children. These activities, which range from hanging personalised Christmas stockings to constructing gingerbread houses, can make sure you're well-rested on the day itself. And you'll be making memories that you'll cherish forever.

Sing A Christmas Carol

To surprise your neighbours with some festive entertainment on their doorstep, gather your friends and family to form your very own chorus of carolers. To spread virtual holiday cheer, you may even film and send video messages!

Late-Night Driving

Aim to see the best and brightest lights in your neighbourhood by loading up the car. Bring a thermos of hot cocoa, turn up your favourite Christmas music, and prepare for an unforgettable evening.

Christmas Dinner

In order to save time in the kitchen, place an order for takeout from your favourite neighbourhood restaurant less than 24 hours before your annual Christmas Day feast. Allow everyone to help themselves by serving it buffet-style.

Exchange Small Gifts

Allowing them to unwrap just one modest item, preferably a board game or toy that everyone can enjoy together, will calm the children down if they are getting restless before Santa's big arrival.

Gaming Night

Have a game night at home with your family, playing all of your favourite board games, or try your hand at one of our favourite Christmas games. On Christmas morning, the winner is entitled to the first gift opening!

Do A Good Deed

It might be as simple as giving someone a compliment or as substantial as giving up a whole day to volunteer work. This time of year, when there are equal amounts of pain and joy, paying it forward is extremely rewarding.

Visit A Senior

Make someone's day by dropping by a senior centre, nursing home, or other place where folks might be feeling lonely over the holidays.

Visit Local Markets

Visit a neighbourhood holiday market or artisan fair to get into the holiday spirit. Shopping locally supports small companies and ensures that the presents you receive are completely one-of-a-kind.

Watch A Christmas Film

Turn on a festive movie and start the fire while relaxing on the couch. There won't be a lack of entertainment that evening with the variety of Christmas movies available.

Hot Chocolate And A Story

Reading the same holiday book on Christmas Eve is such a lovely ritual. While they listen, everyone can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, cider, or mulled wine.