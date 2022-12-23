Yearender 2022: From Siren Eyes To Skin Fasting, Hottest Beauty Trends Of This Year

WE HAVE some fantastic beauty trends in 2022 that we don't mind bringing into 2023. Here are some of the biggest beauty trends from the previous 12 months, from basic one-layer makeup looks to smouldering siren eyes. Here is a quick list of the year's top beauty trends.

Siren Eyes

The "doe eyes vs. siren eyes" craze was established in July by TikTok creator Hayley Bui, who had over 17 million views. The cosmetic method, which is a hot spin on the classic smokey eye look, does exactly what its name implies: it draws all attention to your eyes.

Skin Fasting

The goal of a skin fast is to gradually cut out each of your basic skincare products. Skin detoxification and skin clarity are aided by fasting for the skin. This upscale trend is best described by the words "rejuvenate," "relax," and "detox." It's a process rather than a universal solution for anyone.

Clean Aesthetic Girl

Influencers and celebrities embraced the "clean girl" look very swiftly. In order to look your best naturally in the least amount of time, this trend asks you to practise cosmetic minimalism, using only the bare minimum.

One-layer Makeup

We have adapted the one-layer makeup technique into our cosmetic regimens. Applying all of your cream products at once is the goal. This makes the makeup more convenient and rather lightweight. To get a dewy finish, dampen the blender with a fixer or cosmetic spray before dabbing.

Rhinestone

The rhinestone (rainbow-tinted and more) makeup style, which was popular in 2022, was also seen on many celebrities and on the runway. Recently, Gigi Hadid rocked the look with multicoloured diamonds and matching bright red lipstick.

Statement Blush

The bold or "statement" blush was yet another cosmetics fad in 2022. This trend has grown dramatically in recent years. Bold blush looks, like the W blush or the sunburnt blush, were all over social media in 2022.