Christmas 2022: 3 Eggless Cake Recipes To Make At Home And Binge On This Festive Season

CHRISTMAS IS just around the corner. The joy of celebrations with friends and family together is beyond everything. Christmas is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in different parts of the world. The festival of Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ who is known to be the Son of God. To celebrate this festival, people decorate Christmas trees, and their homes and enjoy delicacies. Therefore, we bring you some delicious and easy-to-make eggless cake recipes to enjoy the festive season.

1. Eggless Vanilla Sponge Cake

Ingredients: all-purpose flour, curd, granulated sugar, baking soda, cooking oil, vanilla extract

How To Make: Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celcius for around 10 minutes. Take two six inches of baking pans and cover their entire surface with oil using a brush. Now, sprinkle some all-purpose flour (maida) over it and place butter paper over it. Pour 1 2/2 cups of all-purpose flour into a large bowl and add plain curd to it. Stir the mixture well until smooth. Now add a pinch of baking soda into it and keep the mixture to settle for 5 minutes. As soon as bubbles start to appear in the mixture, add 1/2 cup of oil into it and one teaspoon of vanilla extract into it and mix well. Now pour the well-mixed mixture into the baking pans and spread it evenly. Place it in a preheated oven and let it bake for around 35-40 minutes at 180 degrees Celcius. Take the pan out of the oven and let it cool. Remove the butter paper from its bottom and place the sponge cake on a plate and cover it with chocolate syrup and other edible decorative items. Your eggless cake is ready!

2. Eggless Chocolate Cake Recipe

How To Make: Preheat the oven to 170 degrees C for around 15 minutes. Grease the pan with butter paper, add all-purpose flour, baking soda and cocoa powder into a bowl and mix well. Add one cup of sugar, pour 1 cup of water, 1 cup of virgin coconut oil, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and white vinegar and mix all the ingredients well. Pour the mixture into the greased pan and bake in the preheated oven for around 30 minutes. Let it cool down for 10 minutes and place it on a plate. Remove the butter paper and decorate the cake with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar and other items. Your eggless chocolate cake is ready!

3. Eggless Fruit Cake Recipe

How To Make: Take a large bowl, add 1/4 cup of golden raisins, black raisins, cashews, dried cherries, apricots, and small dates and dry them well. Chop them finely and keep them in a bowl. Now add tutti frutti and chopped orange peel into it. Pour wine or apple juice into it and mix well. Let the fruits soak in wine or apple juice for at least 12 hours or two days. Now, take a blender and prepare a fine mixture of cinnamon, green cardamoms and nutmeg. To form a batter of all-purpose flour, take a large bowl, and add spice powder and baking soda to it. Now, add all the dried fruits to it and mix it well. Add powdered brown sugar, one cup of oil and one teaspoon of vanilla extract into the batter and mix well. Now, add one cup of soy milk to the batter, and two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and mix well. Now, pour the batter into the greased pan and bake in a preheated oven for around 50 minutes to one hour. Once the cake gets ready, decorate it with chocolate syrup and cut pieces of fresh fruit and serve.