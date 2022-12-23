Christmas 2022: B-Town Celebs Inspired Outfits For Men To Ace Their Fashion Game At X-Mas Celebrations

Christmas 2022: Have a look at some of the stylish men outfits inspired by popular B-town celebrities for Christmas parties and celebrations

By Prerna Targhotra
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 04:06 PM IST
Minute Read
Christmas 2022: A complete fashion guide for men for Christmas festivities (Image Credits: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor)

WITH CHRISTMAS on the way, the preparations to celebrate the festival with a bang have already begun. The festivities of Christmas start with the holiday season before the festival. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated across the world with different traditions.

The festival of Christmas is celebrated by observing numerous traditions such as decorating Christmas trees, visiting churches, exchanging gifts, enjoying traditional recipes, kissing under mistletoes, watching Christmas movies, hosting Christmas parties, having a family get-togethers and many more.

Regardless of the celebrations, fashion and style always trend. To ace your fashion game at Christmas parties and celebrations, we bring Bollywood celebrities-inspired outfits for men to ace their fashion game. Have a look: 

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

