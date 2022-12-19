Christmas 2022: Best 6 Places To Visit In Delhi To Enjoy A Scrumptious Holiday Special Meal

YOU MUST have prepared a weekend outing with your family and friends to go to exciting locations with nice food, good music, etc. as Christmas is quickly approaching. Nothing sparks greater merriment and enthusiasm than a delicious supper, that much is certain. The best and most intriguing locations are listed here for your enjoyment.

Christmas Brunch At Cafe De Flora, New Delhi

A unique Christmas brunch buffet with a selection of festive foods and beverages is being served at Café De Flora. Restaurant specials for this year range from grilled chicken and cottage cheese to rum cake and hot cocoa.

The Westin Gurugram

A Christmas Day Brunch buffet will be offered on December 25, 2022, at The Westin Gurugram. The menu will feature a wide variety of options, including classic holiday favourites like roast turkey, honey-glazed ham, Christmas pudding, plum cake pudding, and more.

Roast & Grill Brunch At Cafe Staywoke, Gurgaon

This cafe in Gurgaon celebrates the holiday season with some of the best handpicked dishes, including drinks, cheese and scallion quesadillas, chicken chettinad wraps, twice-cooked chicken with bacon, and mushroom crostata. This holiday season, be ready to enjoy a pleasant, sunny winter day.

Delhi Pavilion, Welcomhotel Sheraton

You can't resist the special menu being offered at this restaurant for a wonderful meal. Live counters, traditional foods, and drinks with Christmas carols On December 25, from 12.30 to 4 p.m., brunch will be offered in London's West End.

AnnaMaya At Andaz Delhi

If you want or are looking for the best cosy brunch in Delhi, go to AnnaMaya at the Andaz Delhi.Their Christmas brunch menu includes a roast turkey, an aromatic suckling pig, and delectable apple sauce. Along with this, there are live grills, raan biryani, and nut roulades, a specialty of Europe.

Cafe in Harajuku, Tokyo

Take a bite of one of the tastiest desserts from the Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, which is essentially on the streets of Japan, this Christmas. Christmas Special Mousse, mince pies, and many other desserts are available. Customers at both locations of the cafe may now choose from a fresh assortment of desserts with a Christmas theme.