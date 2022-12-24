Christmas 2022: 5 Ancient Churches That You Must Visit On X-Mas In Delhi-NCR

IT'S THAT time of the year when the entire world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, who is known to be the Son of God. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 in different parts of the country with great enthusiasm and joy. Christmas marks the merriest time of the year and the holiday season begins much before the day of Christmas.

From decorating beautiful Christmas trees, and exchanging gifts to enjoying delicious treats and paying visits to the church. To celebrate the occasion of Xmas, we bring you a list of Churches in Delhi where you can visit and enjoy the festivities.

1. Sacred Heart Cathedral Church

It is one of the oldest Churches located in New Delhi with exceptional architecture and designs. It was built in 1930 under the guidance of Father Luke and is one of the major eye attractions at the time of Christmas.

Address: 1, Gol Dak Khana Roundabout, Ashok Place, Sector 4, Gole Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

2. St. James’ Church, Mori Gate

Located near Kashmiri Gate, St James' Church was known to be the official church of the British Viceroy of India. The building of the church was made in 1836 for Colonel James Skinner. It comes under one of the oldest churches in Delhi and is a part of the Church of North India Diocese of Delhi.

Address: Lothian Rd, Kashmere Gate, Delhi, 110006

3. St. Stephen’s Church, Khari Baoli, Chandni Chowk

Located in Chandni Chowk, St. Stephen’s Church was built in 1862 by the Anglican missionaries and DPW engineers in Italian Gothic architecture. It is an architectural masterpiece and a holy abode of Jesus Christ.

Address: M65F+M73, Fatehpuri, Church Mission Rd, Katra Ghel, Khari Baoli, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006

4. Centenary Methodist Church

Another prominent Church located in Delhi is Centenary Methodist Church. The stunning architectural style of this church makes it one of the most attractive and impressive churches in the city.

Address: 24, Lodhi Rd, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

5. Alphonsa’s Church, Vasant Kunj

Known as one of the top Churches in Vasant Kunj, Alphonsa’s Church is one of the most popular Christian shrines in New Delhi. The church has extremely beautiful architecture with wooden interiors and exteriors along with detailed carvings.

Address: 9, Green Avenue Ln, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110070