Christmas 2022: 8 Most Popular Christmas Carols To Enjoy The Merriest Time Of The Year

WITH CHRISTMAS just some days away, people across the globe are in the merriest mood to celebrate the joyous festival of the year. The festival of Christmas brings immense happiness, joy and jubiliation. Christmas commemorates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and is celebrated in major parts of the world.

Christmas celebrations include decorating the Christmas trees, and homes, enjoying a feast with family and friends, enjoying delicacies, visiting the church, singing traditional carol songs and welcoming the new year. To bring joy to your festive mood, we bring you some amazing and soothing Christmas carol songs to uplift your festive season.

1. Joy To The World

2. We Wish You Merry Christmas

3. Hark The Herald Angels

4. O Come ALive Faithful

5. Must Be Santa

6. Jingle Bell Rock

7. A Holly Jolly Christmas

8. Deck The Halls