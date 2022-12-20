Christmas 2022: 8 Gift Ideas Under Rs 500 To Be The Perfect Secret Santa For Your Office Colleagues

Christmas 2022: Exchanging gifts with your family, friends and colleagues is one of the main attraction of this festival (Image Credits: Freepik)

THE CHRISTMAS spark has spread all over the world and the festivities week has already begun. Christmas is one of the favourite holidays of most of us, the enthusiasm and joy are at a maximum level. The festival is known to spread happiness, gratefulness, joy and festive spirit around the world.

The festival is celebrated with numerous traditions such as decorating Christmas trees, homes, resolutions, exchanging gifts, secret Santa, visiting a church and many more. Secret Santa is one of the best things that the festival of Christmas offers. The excitement of buying and packing gifts and surprising your family and friends is an utter joy. Therefore, we bring you a list of amazing gift ideas under budget to surprise your colleagues and friends.

1. Stylish Personal Planner

Personal planners are one of the best and most budget-friendly got ideas for office friends. It will not only help them jot down their scheduled work but also help in time management and promote creativity.

2. Beautiful Mugs

Gifting mugs to your colleagues will not only have you win over them but is also a very thoughtful gift. You can choose a ceramic mug according to some favourite theme of the other person. It is beneficial to gift a ceramic or a glass mug as they are lightweight and have a good texture. It makes out to be a cute and quirky gift idea for Christmas.

3. Magnetic Bookmarks

For colleagues who love to read and are bookworms, what can be the best than a bookmark. If you have a bibliophile friend at the office, choose some amazing and creative bookmarks and help them enjoy their reading sessions. Bookmarks are creative, thoughtful and affordable gift options.

4. For The Decor Lover: Wall Art

Some co-workers love to decorate their desk areas with beautiful frames. So, why not give them a fun and motivating quote frame to add colour and beauty to their desk or even at their homes.

5. For The Dark Chocolate Lover: Hot Chocolate Mix

We all might be having that one friend who is in love with chocolates and everything made with chocolates. Gifting a hot chocolate mix will make them enjoy the delicacy for weeks.

6. Mason Jar Cookie Mix

Mason jar cookie mixes are easy, cute and delicious. They are ideal for gift-giving and can be personalized homemade holiday presents.

7. Key Finder

Key finder makes a perfect gift for those who always lose their keys in the office. You can easily sync a key finder with your smartphone and make them worry less about missing their keys again.

8. Scented Candle

Scented candles are a unisex gift option and great for gifting any friend, family member, loved one or even an office colleague. Scented candles symbolize warmth, a sense of support and love.