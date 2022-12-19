Christmas 2022: 7 Best Places In India To Enjoy Snowfall During Holidays

ALTHOUGH INDIA has four distinct seasons, did you know that winter is the most loved one? This is also true throughout the nation, albeit on a different level. The north of India has the worst of our bitter, snowy winters, with temperatures falling to less than 10 degrees, while the south of India experiences wintertime temperatures ranging from 28 to 35 degrees. In addition to this, on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve in the cold, the majority of people travel far.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is one of India's most picturesque destinations, and it's teeming with revellers and family travellers who have come to see the white snowfall, as well as to sip hot chocolate and experience the true spirit of Christmas and New Year.

Auli, Uttrakhand

The best place in India to practise winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, and rollerblading is Auli in Uttarakhand. Auli, which is situated in the Himalayan region of India's northeastern Himalayas, receives snowfall from November to March.

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Gumarg is one of the most well-known locations for snowfall, and many visitors come here to take in the scenery and enjoy the snow. The best and most practical method to experience the full splendour of the area is to take a cable car ride in the Gulmarg gondola.

Lava, West Bengal

A small town in West Bengal's Kalimpong district is called Lava. Some areas of the town get a lot of snow during the winter. The hill station features a variety of flora and fauna as well as picturesque vistas of the snow-capped Mt. Kanchenjunga.

Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh

Only Lambasingi in Andhra Pradesh, which is around 100 kilometres from Visakhapatnam, receives snowfall in south India. Sub-zero temperatures and recent snowfall have provided some teeth-chattering yet magnificent experiences in the early winter mornings.