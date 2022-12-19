Christmas 2022: 5 Places In India That Should Definitely Be On Your Bucket List This Holiday Weekend

DO YOU agree that Christmas is the most romantic season of the year? Christmas is only five days away, and a new year has only begun after those five days. So, we've put together a list of locations where you may take advantage of delectable food, a welcoming environment, cocktails, parties, fashion, and other things. But by switching the entire venue, you can still enjoy Christmas shopping. Please hold on. Did you know that India hosts a sizable number of both seasonal and year-round Christmas markets? These pleasant, well-lit hubs come highly recommended for your "Secret Santa" and last-minute holiday shopping. So get ready to celebrate before the year is through with your friends and family.

German Christmas Market, Delhi

In Delhi, across from the Humayun Tomb, is where you can find the German Christmas market. This market sells a range of Christmas-themed ornaments, holiday treats, greeting cards, handmade goods, German food, and delicatessen.

Cochin Carnival, Kochi

One of the best and most thrilling carnivals is hosted every year in Kochi. The entire town is tastefully decked with festive lights, graffiti, and holiday decorations. Rallies, beach football, boxing, wrestling, cycling, kayaking, swimming, and marathons are all examples of festivals.

Shillong Police Bazzar

You are aware that one of the busiest shopping areas in Shanghai is the police bazaar. Christmastime transforms it into a Santa Town with pop-ups, bars, and amusement stands. A few traditional handcraft shops are also present, selling ornaments and oxidised jewellery.

Bengaluru Sunday Soul Sante

One of Bengaluru's biggest and trendiest yearly events is the Sunday Soul Sante, which takes place in the winter. At the holiday market, Kenisha Francis makes a surprising entrance. Thaikkudam Bridge, a well-known band from Kerala, will play at the festival this year.

Park Street Festival, Kolkata

A three-day carnival will take place on Park Street from December 26 to December 30, 2022. Chinese and Tibetan cuisines are available, and traditional sweets are sold at local bakeries. The Park Street Festival offers something for everyone to enjoy while embracing the Christmas spirit.