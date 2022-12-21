Christmas 2022: 5 Fun Things To Do If You Are Not Interested In Partying

CHRISTMAS WILL be here in just 4 days, and many of you may have plans for the day and the evening. Christmas and New Year's Eve coincide in just five days. Bright colours and lights have started to be used to decorate the streets. People who are forced to stay at home during this time of year to celebrate 2the festival with their families and loved ones have smiles on their faces and hearts. The reason that Christmas is celebrated with love and gladness on December 25 is because it marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Christmas Eve, which is observed on December 24, is the day before Christmas. Christmas Eve is typically filled with celebration as people count down the minutes before Christmas officially begins at midnight. Everyone donned new attire, gave and received gifts from friends and family, and partied all day.

For those of you looking for alternative ways to celebrate Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, we've compiled a list of unique activities for you to enjoy with your family.

Family Overnight

The reunion of the entire family under one roof is actually a lot of fun. That sounds like such a blast, right? You can make your Christmas evening much nicer and more memorable by hosting a sleepover with matching pyjamas or any other attire, such as something red in colour, etc.

Secret Santa Presents

Instead of only playing with your friends or coworkers, you can now play this hidden Santa game with your entire family. Without disclosing who contributed what to whom, exchange thoughtful gifts with one another. Let them make a final guess.

Making Cookies

Baking cakes or cookies, letting the home fill with the enticing aroma of freshly baked goods, and spending the day in the kitchen with your kids are some of the nicest and simplest things you can do on Christmas Eve. Let their imaginations go wild.

Family Games

Spend Christmas Eve cracking each other up with the family by playing board games, conducting a treasure hunt with a Christmas theme, or solving puzzles.

Film Marathon

You won't believe this, but on this particular day, a Christmas movie marathon is a sure thing. Consider this: You could cuddle up with your family under a blanket and watch a marathon of all your favourite Christmas movies.