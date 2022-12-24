Christmas 2022: 5 Best Places To Celebrate X-Mas Eve With Your Friends In Delhi NCR

THERE ARE many individuals who are eager to spend Christmas with their friends, family, and loved ones, and it's just a few hours away. The ability to spend their lengthy vacations with friends and family and potentially go on a trip with them would make many individuals really happy. The best thing of all, though, is that Christmas falls on a weekend this year, giving you additional time to meet your people without having to take any time off from work.

Don't worry if you don't have any kind of plans; there must be folks who are all going on a trip with their buddies. Here is a list of places in Delhi where you can enjoy and celebrate Christmas Eve while having the time of your life; whoever said you had to go to the mountains or the beaches to have a good time was mistaken.

Ministry Of Sound

The Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida is where you can find the Ministry of Sound. On December 24 and 25, beginning at 8 p.m., they will offer an extraordinary and memorable Christmas celebration.

Time Machine Restaurant

This venue, which can be found in Noida's Gardens Galleria Mall, hosts spectacular Christmas and New Year's festivities. This location is ideal for Christmas gatherings because it offers a delectable dinner and music.

Plaka Cocktail Bar

The Christmas party was held at the Gurugram location of Plaka cocktail bar on December 24 and 25, as well. O' Santa!— A Christmas Carnival Reimagined is the title of the celebration.

Bergamo

Christmas parties will be held at Bergamo in Vasant Kunj on December 24 and 25. This location is among the top spots to hang out with your friends since it features intriguing live music. The schedule kicks off at 9:00 p.m.

Le Méridien New Delhi

One of Delhi's top hotels, Le Méridien, is also presenting a spectacular event on December 24 called "Memories of Christmas: The Lawns." This year's Christmas celebration will start at 7 p.m. and go until 11.30 p.m.