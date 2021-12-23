New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ahead of the merry festival of the year, 'The Saint Lukes Church, which is considered one of the oldest in Kashmir, opened its door to the public after 30 years. The bells started ringing and the faithful gathered for mass prayer at the Saint Lukes's church on Wednesday.

It was closed after the eruption of militancy in the valley in the 1990s and 30 years after it was renovated and restored to its old glory for people on Wednesday.

Located near the Chest Diseases Hospital on the foothills of the Shankaracharya hillock in Dalgate area of the city will officially be thrown open for the public on Thursday, but the prayer was held on Wednesday reported News Agency PTI.

See Pics of the Saint Lukes Church here:

The renovation of the Church – which is about 125 years old -- was undertaken by the J-K Tourism Department under the “Smart City Project”.

The Christian community in the valley was happy to see the Church being re-opened after its renovation.

The renovated Church will be e-inaugurated on Thursday by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Church official Kennedy David Rajan said.



Grace Paljor, principal of a private school here, said the community was glad that a 125-year-old church was restored to its old glory, and prayers were held thereafter three decades.

The minuscule Christian population in the valley usually visit the Holy Family Catholic Church, a Roman Catholic Church, at M A Road, and the one at Church Lane here for Sunday mass and Christmas mass.

There are churches in Baramulla and Gulmarg as well in the valley.

Posted By: Ashita Singh