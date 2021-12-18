New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The countdown to Christmas 2021 has begun, and women are busy planning the looks they will adorn for the upcoming Xmas parties. However, with this holy festival comes the winter season, and currently, the weather is wreaking havoc on our skin. The skin is getting dry and patchy, due to which the makeup is not coming out well and is looking but shabby.

Not just the winter season, even Christmas eve parties can turn the scale pale and dull due to alcoholic drinks, late-night parties, sugary snacks etc. So here we are with some skincare tips, that will keep your skin healthy and rejuvenate your lost shine, making you look extremely beautiful.

Check out Skin Care Tips below:

- Take out time for yourself from your busy routine and get enough sleep as it will give time to your skin to relax and restore your energy.

- Drink as much water you can to keep yourself hydrated ahead of Christmas parties as alcohol is a diuretic so it’s crucial, that you’re properly hydrating your skin and body.

- Take out time for your facial as it has plenty of benefits-- deep cleanses the skin and restore elasticity. Ditch the chemical-laden products and go for homemade facials, such as ubtan, oatmeal and rosewater face packs. According to experts, one must get a facial every 5 to 6 weeks, as per your skin.

- Make sure you are having a nutrient-rich diet else it will make your skin dull. Add foods that contain Vitamin C as it protects the skin and its antioxidant component supports the immune system and heals blemishes.

- Ahead of Christmas parties, try to have some alcohol free days to allow your body to recover from 'season excess'. Also, during the parties, keep drinking water in-between alcoholic drinks.

- Avoid sugar as it is for ageing for the skin. It damages collagen fibres and contributes to wrinkles and sagging.

