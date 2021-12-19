New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Tis the season to be jolly is round the corner and as we have already put our Christmas lights. The month of December brings many things and Christmas, Winters are the two things that we get for sure. It's the festival of being happy and spreading happiness.

From shopping for gifts for Secret Santa to decorating Christmas Tree, this festival has all cheer and excitement in it. While, getting ready for the upcoming jolliest festival of the year, if you’re wondering what you’re going to wear and how will it beat the chilly weather then, take a look here at how men and women can ace the game of fashion and be winter ready for Christmas 2021.

Men and Women Style Guide to Christmas 2021 here:

Holiday Sweaters

Both men and women can opt to wear a Christmas theme sweater with all the lights and Reindeers. Unlike other festivals, this festival has theme sweaters which one can opt to wear at any party of a family gathering or friends get together.

Sequin here and Sequin there

For a fun bright and jolly night women can always turn to a sequin embellished dress. In the shade of Green or red or even blue, the sequins of the dress combined with Christmas lights will give you proper Festival vibes.

Fur Coats

Going for a night out on Christmas eve or a Christmas Party, fur coats will keep you warm and your style game on point Be it a man or woman style your furs with the outfit and up your Christmas style. Pair your fur coat with a Satin dress, boots or try the coat over a hoodie and pair of bottoms.

Keep it formal fun

Men can opt to wear a shirt with pants with a trendy sneaker or a pair of boots. and complement your look with a trendy or fun jacket, be it leather or denim anyone will go with your look to complete the Christmas vibes this season.

Sneakers and bling are in

Pair any outfit with cool, chic sneakers and make your look comfortable as well as ready for a Christmas eve party or fun family gatherings.

Ho Ho Ho... Also, pair your look with a Santa Cap!

Posted By: Ashita Singh