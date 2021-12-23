New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ho Ho Ho... It is the time of the year to be jolly again. Be ready with wish socks as Santa is on his way to come to you with gifts and treats. Last year, WHO announced that Santa is immune to COVID-19, which means no virus outburst will keep him to deliver happiness to you.

Like each year, Santa is on his way to deliver happiness and gifts throughout the world and if you are ready with your list and already eager to know of his arrival then you can track your Santa and know where he is right now?

There are many Santa trackers that have been developed to keep track of Santa. While there are many trackers, check the best one out there, Google Santa Tracker and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) here:

Google Santa Tracker:

Google Santa Tracker helps you to locate the location of Santa, the site for the year 2021 is live and you may now check the journey of Santa here. It is not just a tracking site but its vibrant and colourful tools help users engage more. It has mini-games, puzzles, and educational material on the site.

Oh deer 🦌 It looks like Rudolph may need some help getting ready for the big day! Join in on the reindeer games and help Rudolph guide the sleigh ↓ https://t.co/K2wvihRb29 — Google (@Google) December 16, 2021

On December 24, at 3:30 pm IST, Santa's sleigh will get ready to begin its journey with its reindeer from its North Pole village and make the first stop and then to next to deliver gifts.

NORAD

The North American Aerospace Defence Command provides us with detailed updates on Santa’s location from Christmas Eve for the past 65 years. Each year on 24 December the website goes live and lets users track Santa.

Every December, millions of families around the world track Santa's journey through the @NORADCommand's Santa Tracker. "NORAD Tracks Santa" is a holiday tradition that started from humble origins but has now grown into a massive volunteer operation. https://t.co/YdPVPEATou — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 17, 2021

It all began in 1995 when a local newspaper advertisement misprinted the contact number through which children could call Santa directly. A duty officer was assigned to continue answering children's calls. Since then, NORAD has been tracking Santa's journey every year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh