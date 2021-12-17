New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In a few days people will celebrate the much-awaited festival of the year Christmas. Every year on December 25, people across the globe celebrate the last festival of the year Christmas, by listening to carols, enjoying delectable goodies, and exchanging gifts. The day marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. On this day, people spread joy, spend quality time with family and friends.

History and significance of Christmas:

Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is also the second Holy Trinity of Christianity (the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit). Christ was born in Bethlehem to Joseph and Mary. Mothery Marry was engaged to Joseph when she conceived through the Holy Spirit. Though the month and the date of Christ's birth are unknown, in the early-to-mid-fourth century, the Western Christian Church declared December 25 as Christmas. Christmas was declared as a federal holiday in 1870 by the US.

Importance of Christmas:

Over the centuries, Christmas is celebrated as one of the biggest festivals which is observed all over the world. Christmas celebrations are celebrated from Christmas eve and continue till December 26 (Boxing Day). The birth of Christ marks the utmost importance for Christians as they believed that God had sent his son on earth as a sacrifice to redeem the people of the world from their sins.

Common rituals:

As per common rituals in Christmas, people in small groups visit door to door singing carols. People decorate their houses with wreaths, candy canes, holly, mistletoe, and stockings. And, of course, a Christmas tree. People also attend midnight mass at churches on Christmas eve.

The legend of Santa Claus:

How can we forget the legendary Santa Claus during Christmas. Children are told Santa, or St Nicholas, lives in the North Pole, and on the eve of Christmas, he visits the house of people to distribute gifts. Children are encouraged to leave stockings to receive gifts before going to bed.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen