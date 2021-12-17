New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Christmas 2021 is around the corner, and people are busy preparing for the holy festival. The day is very auspicious for all Christians as on this day, Jesus Christ was born in the city called Bethlehem. Christians across the globe host dinner or lunch parties at their house with close family and friends in attendance. However, what excites more about this festival is 'gifts'. As per belief, Santa Claus, a messenger of god, distributes gifts on the eve of Christmas. Not just this, even people visit their relatives or friends houses, with some interesting gifts.

Ahead of Christmas 2021, here we are with some unique and thoughtful ideas that you can gift to your family and friends. Check out below:

1. Rechargeable Hand Warmer

If, you are planning to gift something thoughtful to your grandparents then, this is one of the best gifts as it will keep them warm during such chilly weather. This item is easily available on e-commerce sites.

2. Flower Grow Kit

One can gift a personalised garden set to a relative or friend who is a plant lover. Since it's winter season, you can pick carnations for January, violas for February and can add some tools required to plant them.

3. Kindle Paperwhite

It is an ideal present for the reader on your list. It will let the person read without straining their eyes, also, it's waterproof. It is easily available on amazon's shopping site.

4. Personalised Accessories

Want to make someone feel special this Christmas, then bring out your creative side and give your idea to the shop near you that can make personalise items such as earrings, bracelets, anklets, bags, etc.

5. Sacred Glass Tea Infuser Bottle

It is an ideal gift for all tea lovers who can't imagine their day without one cup of tea. This bottle lets you infuse tea on the go, without having to worry you are going to mistakenly swallow a loose-leaf. It comes with both a removable strainer and an infuser basket.

6. Instant Cardamom Chai from Chhayos

Another ideal gift for tea lovers. So if any tea lover is on your list don't think much, and give this pack to that person this Christmas. It is easily available on any e-commerce website.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv