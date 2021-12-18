New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the holiest festivals, Christmas, is just a week away and it's the perfect time to try our hands on some home-baked desserts. No festival is complete without sweets and when it comes to making them on festival then, why not try hands-on some traditional desserts that will bring back the memories of your childhood days.

From Christmas pudding to gingerbread cookies, we have brought you some delicious desserts that are easy to cook and impress your guests. Also, it will bring cheer to your boring menu.

Traditional Christmas Desserts

1. Christmas Pudding

Britishers' Christmas is complete without this pudding. Unlike American pudding, this Christmas pudding is dark, dense sponge and sticky. It is made of mixed dried fruits, apple, citrus zests and candied fruit peel. To get the dark colour, brandy and spices are added.



2. English Trifle

(pic credit: pixabay)

It is a classic dessert that has graced British tables for more than four centuries. It is often made with alcohol, cream custard, fruits and jelly (optional). The texture of this trifle should be a sponge, soaked in sherry.

3. Gingerbread Cookies

Christmas without a ginger cookie is incomplete. A jar full of soft, warm and spiced cookies is most preferred among children. So if you have a complete family then, making these can be fun as you can ask children to help you in cutting and decorating the cookies.

4. Panettone (Italian Christmas Cake)

(pic credit:pixabay)

It is a traditional Christmas cake that is tall, beautiful and has a dome shape. Originated in Milan, Italy, the cake has a light and airy texture with a rich buttery taste and is not very sweet. Panettone is not the simplest wintertime dessert, but it certainly is impressive when baked at festivals.

5. Stollen

(pic credit:pixabay)

Stollen is a delicious Christmas cake that comes from Germany. This recipe comes from a renowned baker, Brendan Lynch. Stollen is filled with marzipan and fruit and has a jammy glaze.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv