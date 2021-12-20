New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Tis the time to be jolly again! As the year is ending, Christmas 2021 is knocking on the door and we are already preparing to celebrate the festival with a lot of excitement. Christmas marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ who laid the foundation of a religion called Christianity. The festival oozes happiness, candies, cakes, gifts and much more joy.

People often celebrate the festival with dinner parties where they serve lip-smacking delicacies and desserts.And if you're also hosting Christmas dinner and confused on what might be liked by your guest and family. Then take a look here at the mouth-watering recipes of luscious delicacies:

Roasted Chicken

The stuffed and roasted chicken is what makes the festival of Christmas. Every Christmas party is completed with juicy tender Chicken with different flavourful indgredients.

Baked Pumpkin

It is a great side dish to serve with the roaste chicken, chunks of pumpkin are tossed with fresh thyme, coriander seeds, red wine vinegar and red chilies and then baked perfect.

Stuffed Mushroom Caps with Cheese

An appetizer that can be cooked by anyone easily and taste delicious. Mushroom caps are topped with a delicious mixture of diced onions, bell pepper, dates and cheese and baked.

Caramel Custard

A tasty mouth-watering dessert, caramel custard tastes as pleasing as it looks and will be ready in no time serve it with fresh fruits.

Christmas Pudding

A tasty Christmas pudding made with sultanas, raisins, prunes, and a whole lot of brandy and rum. his dry fruit, liqueur. You can also make fruit special Christmas Pudding which is slightly lighter than the original yet it is stacked with flavor just the same.

Rum ball

This tasty treat with flavour of chocolate and an enhanced hint of rum is a real keeper. This bite-sized dose of goodness is a popular treat during winter and Christmas festivities.

Posted By: Ashita Singh