New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of happiness and jolliness is standing on our doors. Christmas eve is just 2 days later while the festival of Jesus Christ is celebrated on December 25. Like each year people have started taking out their Christmas decoration items to decorate their houses and trees.

There are many ways to spruce up your house for the fun festival. But if you want to add little creativity and newness to your house decor to feel even more chistmassy then you have to gather all the right decorating essentials which include Christmas tree ornament, lights, tree toppers, candles etc.

With a bit of effort and creativity, you can really tweak your house to get all Christmassy and right vibes. Try theme candles, banners, and reindeer socks to make your Christmas night fun.

Check out some Christmas decorations ideas here:

Banners

Use different colourful banners to hang in your house. You can hang the banner in your kitchen, bedroom, around the tree in the hall, at the front porch.

Chair covers

Buy chair colourful chair covers to give a re-vamp to your old dining chairs. Use Santa-themed or reindeer covers to enjoy the Christmas dinner in style.

Socks

As per traditions, Each person in the house hangs one sock near their chimney to receive Santa's blessings on Christmar. But use that sock to make your house a little more fun. Hang colourful houses with different patterns makes your house pretty.

Candles

Catch all the laughter and the conversations around the dining table in bright candles and pine cones and let the theme of happiness and warmth spread in the home. Spruce it up with Christmas-themed candles such as reindeers and Christmas trees.

Posted By: Ashita Singh