New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People celebrate the festival of Christmas on December 25 every year. As the festival of joy is on our doors, many have started preparing for the same. But, the rapid rise in cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19 is likely to hit the celebrations as amid virus fears govt in India and other parts of the world are imposing restrictions on public celebrations, parties, and gatherings of the festival.

The COVID-19 cases in India declined earlier, but after the Omicron strain of the virus was introduced, it has started surging again in the country. Till now, India has reported about 200 cases of Omicron and it also records COVID-19 cases over 5000 for the past few weeks.

As the virus is tightening its grip in the country at a rapid rate, several states have imposed bans on Christmas celebrations in public. Here, check the list of states that imposed restrictions ahead of the festival.

Here are restrictions imposed around Christmas in states of India:

Maharashtra

The BMC in Mumbai has issued a fresh set of guidelines for curbing the spread of the virus, especially during festivals. For any Christmas party or gathering, the attendance limit is 50 percent of the capacity of confined/closed spaces, it is 25 percent of capacity in open places, while any gathering of over 1,000 people will require the prior permission of the Local Disaster Management Authority.

All hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, and other government and private establishments in the state must only allow people who are fully vaccinated and all the citizens will have to wear masks and adhere to all the guidelines.

The state has also said that if anyone found violating COVID-19 rules will be dealt with severely by civic ward level teams as well as the police.

Karnataka

The state has announced that no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from late in December to early January, while they have also banned parties or events like having Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants. While all clubs and restaurants will carry the regular business with 50 percent occupancy.

Other than these two states no other state have imposed any particular restrictions on Christmas and New year celebrations but the existing COVID-19 guidelines in the states have been tightened. That is all the citizens will have to wear at all times, while they have to sanitize their hands at regular intervals and maintain a proper distance in public places.

Apart from India, countries like the Netherlands, UK, South Korea, US, Germany, and others have imposed restrictions ahead of the festival. While some countries have imposed partial or full lockdowns others have tightened the existing COVID-19 guidelines.

Posted By: Ashita Singh