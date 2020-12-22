Christmas 2020: One can do such by giving them cute yet unique gifts. Below are some of the ideas that you can take for gifting your loved one a perfect Christmas gift.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Christmas is one of the best time of the year which is celebrated with full fervour ad joy across the globe. From festive lights to good music, everything just feels right around this time of the year. As the year draws to a close, we should welcome New Year with open arms and exchange gifts. Christmas is a celebration of love, joy and peace, it is also a season of to show appreciation to those who mean the most. One can do such by giving them cute yet unique gifts. Below are some of the ideas that you can take for gifting your loved one a perfect Christmas gift.

1. Scented Candles and Diffuser

The scented candles is the best budget-friendly gift that one can give to his/her loved ones. You don’t have to be romantic to appreciate the soft, aromatic and warm glow of the candle. It gives you a peaceful and warm vibe with them different aromatic flavours - just what you need during the busy Christmas period to help you unwind and de-stress.

2. Netflix Hamper

Know somebody who is addicted to Netflix? Well, December is the perfect time to binge-watch all the Christmas movies and get into the mood of the festival, so why not do it in style. Give them the Netflix hamper so that they can binge watch and eat in style with friends and families. This is the perfect hamper for all occasions.

3. Sneakers

Sneakers never go out of style no matter what. Sneakers make for great gifts all year long, but the holiday season is the absolute best time to lace someone special with a new pair. Whether you're shopping for a true sneaker collector or are simply running out of gift ideas, you really can't go wrong. There are many brands available in the market that have some unique and stylish collections. Skechers newly launched premium heritage collection is worth giving your loved one as a gift. Gift them a pair and see their faces light up just like the Christmas lights.

4. Polaroid Camera

The Polaroid cameras are in trend and who doesn’t like trending things especially when you can capture your best memories and experience by just one click. The Polaroids frames give vintage yet cool vibes and now everybody wants to own a Polaroid because of its easy to use. One of the best tech gifts available in the market is the Polaroid camera so far. Brands like Fujifilm have got this area covered. Go ahead and give your friends the best in the market.

5. Hoodies



What’s better than gifting a warm, comfy hoodie in a winter season? Graphic printed hoodies are in fashion and are available in various different styles and patterns. One can customize their hoodie and can get their favourite character of their favourite show printed on their hoodie. Midnight law is one of the websites that have cool hoodies at affordable prices. Give them your loved one a feeling of warmth with a warm, comfy hoodie.

Posted By: Talib Khan