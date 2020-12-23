Christmas 2020: Red colour holds prehistorical roots, it is a colour of holly berries, which is said to represent the blood of Jesus Christ when he died on the cross.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally! Christmas is here and we cannot keep ourselves calm as there is so much to do, decorate the house, Christmas tree, prepare delicious delicacies, bake cakes, pack gifts, etc. However, in the hassle of all this don't forget to keep your stylish foot forward. Christmas is all about jittering colours, however, "red" is the most auspicious colours of this season and without red Xmas is complete.

Why Colour Red is important?

Red colour holds prehistorical roots, it is a colour of holly berries, which is said to represent the blood of Jesus Christ when he died on the cross. Red is also a colour of the royalty that Bishops and kings wear, it is said that because of the red cape of St, Nicole, the protector of all children.

If you are still wondering what to wear this Christmas eve then here we are with some best red outfit ideas that will make you stand out of the crowd and will make people's heart flutter. And who knows you might get a gift from Santa for being best dressed at the party.

Here have a look at the outfits:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Every year on 25th December we observe this day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, who preached peace. Christmas is one of the best festivals which is celebrated with full fervour and joy across the world. Christmas also marks the closing of the year and prepares us for New Year's eve. Though this festival is primarily observed by Christians, people across the world, irrespective of their religion, celebrate this day with a lot of fervour. Christmas is a celebration of love, joy and peace, it is also a season to show gratitude to those who mean the most.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv