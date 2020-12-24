Christmas 2020: Xmas is around the corner we have brought to you some last-minute DIY decoration ideas that you can use in decorating your home maid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As December comes everything seems beautiful and merry, this is because of the last festival of the year i.e Christmas. Every street is decked up with ribbons and sparkling stuff, everywhere we can hear carols being played sometimes, it feels as if its in air. Christmas is celebrated every year on 25th December to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and as the Xmas is around the corner we have brought to you some last-minute DIY decoration ideas that you can use in decorating your home.

Well, we know by now you must be sorted with the house and Christmas tree decorations, however, every beautiful thing takes time to outshine, so if you think that you are done with decorating your house then please have a look at this article as you might enhance your decoration ideas for the D-day.

So folks, dust off your decoration tools as here we go with these amazing DIY decor ideas:

1. Keeping in mind COVID-19 pandemic we cannot get our garlands customised, so why not try it at home. Here is the easy way to make Garland Accents, just catch some bright colour papers, artificial trees and then glue them together with a ribbon to the end of the bannister. Here have a look at the video and follow these steps.

(Video Credits: Dezinefun With Michelle)

2. If you are stuck at your home due to pandemic then, here we are with amazing DIY hacks which help you in making decorating times out of things present in your house. Just go to your treasure trunk of where all your creative stuff stays. Here watch the video

(Video Credits: Blossom)

3. Decoration is incomplete without fiery lights, so, if you are looking for some decoration ideas with lights, then this video is apt for you. Here you go:

(Video Credits: DIY Easy Crafts)

4. Stressing on how to keep decoration items intact without getting stressed next year over broken items, then this video will help you in keeping your Christmas tree and other decor items safe and sound.

(Video Credits: 5-Minute Crafts)

We hope all last-minute DIY hacks helped you in decorating your house. So, here we wishing all our readers Merry Christmas!!

