Christmas 2020: Here is your go to guide that you need to go through to bake a cake like a PRO in these 7 simple steps, check out,

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Christmas is around the corner and ahead of the festival the nearby areas are giving all the festive vibes as now the market is decorated with Xmas tree, Santa dresses and even the bakery stories are in their full glory as they are out with their special Christmas cake and we are all for it. The festivities of Christmas is incomplete without a cake and there are many options available in the market but the special touch is added when it is made at home and for that, you need to go through the step-wise guide that we are providing you with to bake a perfect cake like a pro.

Here is a list of ingredients that you need to bake a cake:

Baking powder

Baking Soda

Flour

Sugar

Butter

Salt

Eggs

Milk

How to bake a cake in 7 simple steps?

Step 1: All you need is a pan and you need to preheat it, once you are done, you have to grease it with butter or place the parchment paper around the pan.

Step 2: Now, take all the ingredients at room temperature by doing this, will help you easily blend the mixture. Now, preheat the open for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Now you need to blend the ingredients, take dry ingredients one by one, mix all dry ones together like flour, baking powder, and soda, salt, etc.

Step 4: Now, you need to combine butter and sugar and need to blend in a medium to high speed. Then mix sugar to it and beat it for 3 to 5 minutes at the same speed.

Step 5: Now, take out the egg and break it into a bowl. Now take all the mixtures-dry and liquid both, mix all of it together and make a thick batter. Spread the batter evenly in the pan.

Step 6: Now, keep a constant check whether your cake is getting heated or not, and when it is, take the cake out and insert a toothpick in it to check if it’s fully done.

Step 7: Now, when you take out the cake, let it cool down for 10 minutes and after that, you can decor it up by adding dry fruits or cherry over it, and TADAH! it's done.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma