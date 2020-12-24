Christmas 2020: To make Xmas 2020 special we have listed a few Xmas traditions to keep the festive mood on in the kids as you all are stuck at home. With these adorable traditions and a little homemade snowman, it'll be your merriest Xmas.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Christmas is just a few hours away and everyone is getting excited to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in the most happening way as possible. People have decorated their home and Christmas tree with firey lights, sparkling bells, glittering stars, etc. This festival is all about celebrating with family and friends, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, many are stuck at their home with little ones.

So to make Christmas 2020 special we have listed a few Xmas traditions to keep the festive mood on in the kids as you all are stuck at home. With these adorable traditions and a little homemade snowman, it'll be your merriest Xmas.

1. Make homemade treats for neighbours

On Christmas, it's one of the kind gesture and when a kid gives gifts it's like a cherry on top, so make your kids help you in making some cookies or brownies. With this, you can also teach them some important values that will help them in future.

2. Matching Family Clothes

Ahead of Christmas, matching clothes is the first step to start the celebration eve, for this pack new set of matching night suit under the Christmas tree and ask the kids to open them just before they go to bed. As soon as they will unwrap the gift it will bring a sparkling smile on their face seeing all the family members in the same jammies.

3. Gingerbread houses

Set up a cookie decoration station at your house and ask them to build a ginger house, this will keep the kids engage and will learn the tradition s of the Christmas. Make sure that there are plenty of sweets, candies, etc are there to decorate the house.

4. Create a personalised storybook

Present your kid with an illustrated hardback starring them with interesting characters name and weave a story around it with a thoughtful message that will help them in the initial years of growing.

5. Christmas Gift

Yes, an extra gift, treat your little one with another gift on the Christmas to make them feel special. This will get them excited and will keep their festive mood on throughout the day.

6. Family Photoshoot

Well, this an important part of the festival, capture memories of your kids such as opening gift box, making a gingerbread house, helping in making treats for neighbours, etc. Take plenty of selfies and pictures with the Christmas tree and group family photo.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv