Christmas 2020: Christmas is the most important festival as on this day we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. To ease down your work a bit we have prepared for you a Christmas playlist that is love and sing the most.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The COVID-19 pandemic has been a party pooper of this year and ruined all our plans we had not just for the year 2020 but also for the new decade. The year began on a hopeful note and fervour only to spend over nine months being locked up at home. It unfolded into the year that introduced "new normal" to the world. However, now as we are towards the end of the year Christmas is the best way to see off 2020 and welcome 2021 with all the hopes.

Just like other festivals Christmas, also known as X-mas, is also the most important event where we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Though this festival is primarily observed by Christians, people across the world, irrespective of their religion, celebrate this day with a lot of fervour.

On this eve getting together with family and friends to decorate the Christmas tree, to light up the house with fairy lights, eat delicious homemade cakes and drink hot chocolate together at the same time listening to the melodious carols summarises everything we want this Xmas in a nutshell.

Now as Christmas 2020 is around the corner, we know you all must be busy decorating the house, preparing traditional delicious, etc. So to ease down your work a bit we have prepared for you a Christmas playlist that is love and sing the most.

Here have a look:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer





Jingle Bells

Joy to the World

Little Drummer Boy

Silent Night

I Saw Three Ships

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Mary's Little Boy Child

Go, Tell It On the Mountain

It is believed that Jesus Christ was a messenger of the God "as a sacrifice" to guide humanity on the Earth and thus is celebrated with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm every year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv