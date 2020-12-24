Christmas 2020: So if you find yourself nursing a hangover on Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, you might be interested to know what’s actually going on inside your body and why you feel so bad.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It is that time of year when everyone is celebrating the festival of Christmas 2020 and enjoying leisure time with their families and friends as this is the season of Holidays. The festival of Christmas is celebrated on December 25 to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ. Though the festival is celebrated for just one day, the festivities of Christmas started a week ago and will be celebrated till New Year.

People have started decorating their homes and Christmas trees with firey lights, sparkling bells, glittering stars, etc. This festival is all about celebrating with family and friends, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, many are stuck at their home with little ones. The festival is also associated with drinking, and it is the time when people don't hesitate to take up a drink or two extra on the night of Christmas.

But what follows the drinks creates a little problem for the people. Yes! you got that right, Hangover. The hangover in the next morning makes a person regret what he has done in the night. So if you find yourself nursing a hangover on Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, you might be interested to know what’s actually going on inside your body and why you feel so bad.

Here in this article, we will tell you how to get rid of Christmas Hangovers and enjoy the Boxing Day with the same joy and energy as you celebrated the Christmas.

Choose your drink wisely

Your hangover in the next morning depends a lot on the choice you make about the drinks in the night. Some alcohols have a lot more toxic byproducts from fermentation than others. So before, heading out and ordering a booze, choose what fits your body wisely and drink in a limit.

Hydrate yourself

Hydrating is an important factor to avoid hangover in the next morning. The water either comes from your tissues or water you drink – so drink water. It is good to drink a glass of water for every serving of alcohol you consume ideally at the same time or right after.

Consume Vitamin C

Taking Vitamin C before you drink is highly advised to avoid a hangover. Vitamin C helps to block the conversion of alcohol into aldehyde, which is considered as the most-hangover-causing metabolite.

Take caffeine

The caffeine in coffee works to narrow the swollen blood vessels in your head, elevating your pain. If you’re a regular coffee drinker, skipping your morning dosage could actually be detrimental to your hangover-curing cause.

Go back to bed

If you wake up with your head pounding with the force of a dozen hammers, don't indulge in activities as they will increase the pressure and will cause more pain. The best way to avoid the hangover is to go back to your bed and have sounded sleep once again.

Potassium intake

Everyone knows that bananas are a great source of potassium, and there’s a wealth of body benefits that come along with consuming this element. One you might not know, is that potassium is great in aiding a hangover. Try a banana or avocado to help.

Posted By: Talib Khan