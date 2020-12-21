Now, you can make your home look even more beautiful by adding these festive charms to it, here we have compiled a list just for you, check out:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The holiday season is finally here and this festive season is empty without a Christmas tree and decoration. Every year, the Christmas tree is decorated for celebration on December 25th and now there is not much time left for the celebrations and if you are still struggling to find the right and easy decorations for all the decked up house, we are here to ease your stress. No matter how beautiful the decoration looks, it is still the most stressful job as it takes a lot of time in wrapping and decorating things. Now, you can make your home look even more beautiful by adding these festive charms to it, here we have compiled a list just for you, check out:

Theme decoration of Christmas Tree

* You can add a little twist to your Christmas tree by adding silk flowers and by covering it with white fairy light that will give your tree the perfect festive vibe.

* If you don't want to go out from that traditional look all you can do is add solid red, white and golden balls to your tree.

* You can even add colorful ribbons to your tree that can help your tree the twinkling and flowery look.

* If you want a subtle and light look to your tree, you can just add white lights and you are done.

Christmas Tree of Cards

* You can even make a Christmas tree of cards and for this simple trick, all you need is some pine needles. Now take the cards and pile them on one another by attaching the pile needles to them.

Use Dry oranges for Christmas Tree Decoration

If you want to give your tree the creative look all you can do is thread the baked oranges with coloured cotton or wool, and hang them from the tree. Now you can add the fairy lights on it and yes your beautiful tree is ready to shine.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma