New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Holi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The festival brings lots of colours, happiness, and delicious food along with it. This year Holi will be celebrated in India on March 18. A day before Holi, people across the country celebrate Choti Holi also known as Holika Dahan. The day of Holika Dahan is associated with the story of demon king Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahlad. On the day of Holika Dahan, people burn a bonfire and pray to demoness Holika in order to get rid of any negativity.

What is Holika Dahan?

Holika Dahan is also known as Choti Holi is celebrated a day before the main event of Holi. This year Holika Dahan will be celebrated in India on March 17.

Holika Dahan is the story of good over evil. Hiranyakashipu also known as demon King was a great enemy of Lord Vishnu. However, Hiranyakashipu's son Prahalada was a great devotee of Lord Vishu and worshiped him religiously. This did not go well with Prahalada's father Hiranyakashipu and he decided to kill his own son by seeking help from his sister Holika who is a demoness.

Lord Brahma gifted the demoness a shawl that protected her from fire. Holika persuaded Prahlada to sit with her in the bonfire. As soon as the fire lit, Prahlada prayed to Lord Vishnu to protect him and keep him safe.

Further, in order to save Prahlada, Lord Vishnu summoned as a gust of wind to blow the shawl of Holika and place it on Prahlada. This resulted in saving the life of Prahlada, while Holika was burned into flames.

What is the significance of Holika Dahan?

The day marks the victory of good over evil. People on this day lit a bonfire and commemorate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad’s devotion for Lord Vishnu.

People on this day also worship Holika as it is believed in Hindu mythology that Holika Puja brings powers of prosperity and wealth to everyone's home. People believe that after doing Holika Puja they can conquer all sorts of fears.

