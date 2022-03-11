New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The joyous festival of colours aka Holi, will be celebrated on 18th March across the country. Holi is celebrated for two days, in which Choti Holi is celebrated a day before Holi. The festival of Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan or Holika Deepak, is one of the most auspicious days in Hinduism as this day marks the victory of good over evil. According to the Hindu calendar, Holika Dahan is celebrated every year on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month. People lit a pyre in the evening to get rid of all the negativity from their life and pray for the well being of their families.

Holika Dahan 2022 Date: 17th March

Holika Dahan 2022 Time: 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Holika Dahan 2022 Duration: 1 hour 10 minutes

According to drikpanchang.com, Holika Dahan should be done during Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing. Bhadra prevails during the first half of Purnimasi Tithi and all good work should be avoided when Bhadra prevails.

Bhadra Punchha - 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Bhadra Mukha - 10:16 PM to 12:13 AM, Mar 18

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Bhadra

Purnima Tithi Begins - 01:29 PM on Mar 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:47 PM on Mar 18, 2022

According to the Puranas, it is on this day Lord Narasimha killed demon King Hiranyakashipu for his evil deeds. King Hiranyakashipu was granted the boon of immortality by Lord Brahma. His son, Prahlada, was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, and he refused to worship his father as a god. Thus, Hiranyakashipu asked his sister, Holika, to kill Prahlada. Holika tried to kill Prahlada by luring him to sit on a bonfire with her, and she had a special cloth that prevented her from getting harmed by fire.

Prahlada prayed to Lord Vishnu to keep him safe, and Lord Vishnu saved him by summoning the gust of wind. That special cloth fell on Prahlada, and Holika was burnt to death. Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Narasimha, who was half-human and a half lion and killed Hiranyakashipu.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav