Choti Diwali 2022: History, Significance And Important Details You Must Know About The Hindu Festival

Diwali 2022 will be celebrated all across India as a 5-day long festival starting with Dhanteras. The auspicious Hindu festival will witness houses being decorated with diyas and lights and is celebrated with utmost joy and fervor.

The festival of Choti Diwali or Choti Deepawali will be celebrated on October 24 this year. The festival falls one day after Dhanteras and one day before the festival of lights.

Take a look at the history and significance of Choti Diwali:

Choti Diwali 2022 History And Significance

The history behind the festival of Choti Diwali dates back to the times of King Narakasura, the mythical demon, who captured the territories of the Vedic goddess Aditi. It is said that Narakasura abducted and ill-treated several women during this time. To save the world from such mistreatment and unkindness, Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought against the mighty demon and threw him out of Aditi’s land.

Kali Chaudas 2022 History And Significance

In another legend, it is believed in many parts of North-East India that it was Goddess Kali who made Narkasura disappear. Thus, the day is also observed as Kali Chaudas.

Choti Diwali is celebrated as a festival to mark the triumph of good over evil.

Bali Pratipada 2022 History

The festival of Choti Diwali also marks the occasion of Bali Pratipada. The mythological story chronicles the tale of Bali, an influential king, who the other gods feared would conquer all the three ‘lokas’. To help the gods, Lord Vishnu took the Vamana avatar and asked him to give just 3-foot space of his kingdom, eventually taking away his entire kingdom.

The festival of Diwali will begin on the 23rd of October with Dhanteras, when people but new utensils and jewelry to please the gods. It is followed by Choti Diwali and then Diwali. Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj are other festivals part of the 5-day festivities of the festival of lights.