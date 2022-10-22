Choti Diwali 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share On This Auspicious Day

THE five-day-long festivities of Diwali have finally begun and Chiti Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. Choti Diwali is the second day in these five-day-long Diwali festivities and this year, both Diwali and Choti Diwali will fall on the same day. This day is also known as Narak Chaturdashi, Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas.

It is believed that Choti Diwali is celebrated because Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought against King Narakasura and threw him out of Vedic goddess Aditi’s land. It is also believed that Goddess Kali made King Narkasura disappear.

Celebrate the festival of Choti Diwali with your friends and family and share these wishes, quotes and messages with your loved ones.

Choti Diwali 2022: Wishes

Here's wishing you and your family, a very Happy Chhoti Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi. Stay blessed and happy.

On the auspicious occasion of Chhoti Diwali, here's extending my warm greetings to you and your family.

May the Almighty shower you with his choicest blessings, good health and wealth on the day of Chhoti Diwali — Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your loved ones.

May Chhoti Diwali, fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy. May you have a sparking Naraka Chaturdashi!

Aane wali khushiyan dher sari Mubarak ho aap ko, Diwali se pehle Choti Diwali, Mubarak ho aap ko.

May this sparkling festival of lights fill your home with happiness, joy, peace and success. Happy Choti Diwali!

May sparkling diyas bring in all the happiness and goodness in your life, Happy Choti Diwali to you and your family.

At this festival, may your life Shine like Silver, Shimmer like Gold and dazzle like solitare. Very very warm wishes of Chhoti Diwali to you.

May this festive season fill your life with joy, peace, goodness, wealth, good health and prosperity — happy Chhoti Diwali to you.

Choti Diwali 2022: Quotes

May the joy, cheer, mirth and merriment of this divine festival surround you forever. Happy Choti Diwali to you and your loved ones.

May the happiness that this season brings Brighten your life,

And hope the year brings you luck and fulfils all your dreams.

Happy Choti Diwali 2022 to all.

Let your sorrows burst like crackers,

your happiness be like sparkles,

your dreams soar like rockets

and let your life be enlightened by lamp

Happy Chhoti Diwali and a prosperous new year ahead.

Light a lamp of love!

Blast a chain of sorrow!

Shoot a rocket of prosperity!

Fire a flowerpot of happiness!

Wish you and your family a sparking Diwali!

Choti Diwali 2022: Messages

May this Naraka Chaturdashi bring

A pot full of health, wealth and life

May God always be with you

And bring an end to all your strife

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi

Chhoti Diwali ke din mera pranam sweekar karein. Meri or se aapko dheron shubh kamnayein.

Chhoti Deepavali ki bahut shubh kamnayein.

Ye Diwali apke jeevan mein khushiyon ki barsaat laye, Dhan aur Shoharat ki barish kare. Choti Diwali ki sa-prem mangal kamnayein.

Aap sabhi ko Choti Diwali ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers

But it’s also the time to stay safe

Have a happy and safe Choti Diwali!