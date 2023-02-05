Chocolate Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And Other Details Of Third Day Of Valentine's Week

VALENTINE's Day is just a few days ahead and the couple is already planning how to celebrate the week of love with their partners. The week of love consists of rose day, propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day, and kiss day followed by Valentine's Day. Chocolate Day will be celebrated on February 09 during Valentine's week.

For years, chocolates and Valentine's day have been synonymous with each other. Every year, on February 09, the world celebrates Chocolate day to express their love for their loved ones. It is one of the most cherished days of the complete Valentine's week as it consists of taste buds. On this day, lovers, and couples exchange tasty chocolates with each other as an expression of love and gratitude.

Chocolate has a very sensual and sweet appeal which easily makes your loved one happy and content. A chocolate bar, be it dark, milk or mixed can get you anything, Chocolates aren't just a sweet treat, but rather, an instant pick-me-up on the dreadiest of days in life.

Chocolates are known to be mood enhancers as they boost the secretion of serotonin and endorphins, which helps manages stress and mood swings. The polyphenols in chocolates contain antioxidants that protect the skin cells and make them stronger and healthier. Furthermore, it improves insulin sensitivity and makes the process faster for diabetic patients. They are rich in flavanols like epicatechin and catechin, well as anthocyanins and phenolic acids.