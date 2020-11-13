Chitragupta Puja 2020 Date and Time: Chitragupta Puja is done on the second day of the Karthik month. This year, according to the Gregorian calendar, Chitragupta Puja will be performed on November 16.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chitragupta Puja is done on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This day is also called Yama Dwitiya, which is widely known as Bhai Dooj. This year, Chitragupta Puja will be celebrated on November 16, Monday. Chitragupta Maharaj, the accountant of the gods, keeps an account of the sins and virtues of humans. The new pen or pen is worshiped on Kartik Shukla Dwitiya as a replica of Chitragupta. Chitragupta's worship is considered to be the beginning of the new year for the Kayastha or merchant class.

Chitragupta Puja Muhurta

The Kartik Shukla Dwitiya date starts from 07:06 am on November 16 and will conclude on November 17 at 03:56 in the morning. According to panchag, people should worship Chitragupta on November 16. Also, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, on this day, is from 06:45 pm to 02:37 in the morning. Vijay Muhurta is from 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM. Abhijit Muhurta is from 11:44 am to 12:27 pm on the same day. The devotees can worship Chitragupta in these muhurats.

Chitragupta Mantra:

On this day it is considered best to chant Om Shri Chitragupta Namah Mantra.

Chitragupta Puja Vidhi:

Place a picture of Chitragupta Maharaj on a clean platform in the auspicious time of Bhai Dooj. Offer Lord Chitragupta flowers, sweets, fruits etc. Now offer a new pen to him and worship the pen. Now write Sri Ganeshaya Namah on white paper and Om Chitragupta Namah 11 times. Now take blessings of learning, wisdom and writing from Chitragupta.

Who is Chitragupta:

According to mythology, Brahma Ji, the creator of the universe, created Chitragupta. Due to his physique, Chitragupta is also called Kayastha. He is married to Yami, due to which he is also called Yama's brother-in-law. Later, Yami came to earth in river Yamuna's avatar.

Posted By: Srishti Goel