Children's Day Speech and Essay Ideas for students: Children's day is celebrated to celebrate the birthday of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Children’s day is one the most awaited days for all kids in India. It is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of independent India’s first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru who is remembered to have adored little kids who fondly addressed him as 'Chacha Nehru'. Nehru was a prominent leader in the freedom struggle against Britishers.

Born in 1889, Nehruji served as the first Prime Minister of India and set policies in areas like agriculture, health, education, culture, economy that later became the pillar of modern India. Thus he is also known as the author of modern India. If his thoughts are imbibed in today's time, then the person develops and achieves success in his life. On this day, schools organize various cultural programs, children come dressed in colourful fancy clothes and deliver speeches on 'Chacha Nehru'.

Speeches and Essay ideas for school kids

1. Children can start their speech by telling the history of Children's Day in India. For example; Good morning everyone, do you know--After independence, in 1959, the first Children's Day was celebrated in India. But after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, the Children's Day celebration date was changed from 20 November to 14 November (birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru). But still many countries in the world celebrate Children's Day on 20, November.

Complete speech ideas

1. Good morning to our respected principal and our loving teachers,

Thank you so much for preparing such a beautiful performance for today on this occasion of children’s day and making us feel so special. You all have made our day.

By managing all of us every day in our studies, our discipline, our behaviour and other important works in a school, you all have taken the extra effort to prepare for a performance for our entertainment purpose.

Children’s day is celebrated on the 14th of November on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday as he was fond of children like us. We wish him a very happy birthday and thank him for loving us so much.

All of you have prepared for your performances in singing, dancing, recitation, so well and in such few time. We are very proud to have you all, we will remember this day throughout our life.

Thank you, everyone.

2. Good morning to the august gathering, respected principal, teachers and my dear fellow mates( or other respective bodies), today it is a very promising event of children’s day, which is celebrated among all of us.

14th November is the birth anniversary of great Indian freedom fighters and our first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. His birth anniversary is celebrated as children’s day all over the country because of his immense love and affection for children. He was a change maker, not only in the freedom fight but also in social change.

He was a high concern for the future of the nation. It is said, that he uses to stay a lot with children he uses to play with them, talk to them and use to spend his free time with children.

He was also called Chacha Nehru, as he was very sweet and involved with children and use to make them very comfortable in his company. It is said that he was very fond of roses and children all his life.

He was concerned about the growth of children as he believed they are the future of the country. He requested all the parents to take proper care of their children, nurture them properly, care and love them.

Thank You, everyone

Posted By: Srishti Goel