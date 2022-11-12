Children's Day 2022: Speech And Essay Ideas For Teachers And Students On This Special Occasion

CHILDREN'S DAY is a special day dedicated to every child in the country. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was an anti-colonial nationalist, secular humanist, social democrat and the leader of the Indian Nationalist movement in the 1930s and 1940s.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was also known as Chacha Nehru or Chacha by children as they were very fond of him. The officially recognized date of Children's Day varies from country to country. This day is celebrated in various schools and colleges by hosting numerous competitions such as essay writing, speech, fancy dress competitions etc. Therefore, we bring you some speech and essay ideas to participate and win the competition. Look below:

1. Good Morning to one and all present here

We're gathered here today to celebrate Children's Day, which also marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru served as India's first prime minister after gaining independence. Pandit Nehru, who was born on November 14 and was affectionately referred to as Chacha Nehru, was incredibly well-liked by young people.

He was a well-known leader and an even greater freedom fighter who worked tirelessly to bring about India's independence With a goal of making India a global power, he presided over the nation as prime minister for more than 16 years. Children’s day is often considered a fun day for children, but it also aims to spread awareness regarding children's rights, education, and care. Let's celebrate this day with utter joy and happiness together. Happy Children's Day.

2. Respected Principal, Teachers and my dear friends

Today, we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as Children's Day every year on 14th November. He was a prominent leader and a greater freedom fighter, who fought hard for India's Independence and took oath as the first prime minister of the country in 1947. He had a deep love for children and believed that raising and educating them well is essential for the country's future. He had a special relationship with kids and showed them a lot of love, so they also admired him and affectionately called him "Chacha Nehru".

Let's make a promise to ourselves on this Children's Day that we will work to protect the rights to education of all children around the world and to ensure their safety. Happy Children's Day to all!

3. Good morning to one and all present here

Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through the right education can a better order of society be built up. On the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who served as India's first prime minister, children's day is celebrated widely across the country. Jawaharlal Nehru was one of India's most well-known figures. He was a charismatic leader who loved children immensely.

On this day, teachers together with other colleagues across schools arrange stage shows to entertain you all. Even we arranged for sweets and fun-filled activities like plays, tombola competitions and ramp shows. As the future of the nation, children can bring about revolutionary changes in our nation if we all work together. Children have control over the nation's development and are responsible citizens of the future. Happy Children's Day to all!