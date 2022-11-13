Children's Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes By Jawaharlal Nehru To Share On Bal Diwas

JAWAHARLAL NEHRU was the first Prime Minister of independent India and the country celebrates his birth anniversary every year as Children's Day on November 14. He was a well-known anti-social nationalist, secular humanist, social democrat and a central figure of the country. A foreign-educated barrister and close to Mahatma Gandhi he became the People's Prince.

On November 14, India commemorates Chacha Nehru's birth anniversary and remembers all his contributions to the independence of India. Therefore to add joy to the celebrations of Children's Day, look below at some famous quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru to remember.

Inspirational Quotes By Jawaharlal Nehru

“Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.”

“Culture is the widening of the mind and the spirit.”

"The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare."

"A university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas and the search for truth."

"Only through the right education can a better order of society be built up."

“We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

"The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play. They do not think of differences amongst themselves, the difference of class or caste or colour or status. They are wiser than their fathers or mothers."

“Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit”

“Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”

Pregnancy comes with a host of emotions and physical, emotional and mental changes which can sometimes be frustrating and overwhelming.