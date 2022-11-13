Children's Day 2022: Here's Why Birth Anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru Is Celebrated As Bal Diwas

THE BIRTH anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India is celebrated as Children's Day on November 14. It is an official day for children to play and enjoy games with family and friends. The day appreciates and acknowledges children as they are the future of the country.

According to the history, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru showed great affection and love towards children and did everything possible to make the basic rights of children accessible to them such as education.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, and was adored and loved by children immensely. He considered every child as the future of the country and appreciated them to the fullest. In one of his famous speeches, he said, "The children of today will be the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country" and it's indeed true.

He left a strong remark and legacy and children used to be very fond of him and called him affectionately 'Chacha Nehure' or 'Chachaji.'

In 1964, in memory of famous leader Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the parliament issued a resolution to establish his birthday as the official children's day celebration in the country. Since then, India celebrates Children's day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India.

Pandit Nehru not only helped India in gaining independence but also worked for reformations as an important member of the international community.

Children's Day is celebrated as a tribute to Nehru. To commemorate Children's Day, schools organise special events and programmes. Children enjoy the day by singing, dancing, and participating in different competitions. You can surprise your kids by decorating their rooms with their favourite balloons, wall art, lights, and colours the night before. Surprise them by bringing them into the room.