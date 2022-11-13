Children's Day 2022: 6 Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Kids On Bal Diwas

THE SPECIAL occasion of Children's day is celebrated annually on November 14 with great fervour and joy. This day is celebrated to honour children who are the future of this country. Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' was born on November 14, 1889, and was known for his affection for children. The special occasion is celebrated to spread togetherness, and awareness and improve the welfare of children and their future.

On this day, schools and colleges host numerous competitions such as essay writing, debates, speeches, dance and singing and many more. Students are also taken to picnics to enjoy the day. Gifts are one of the main attractions of this day. Children are always fond of gifts and are the best way to make them the happiest. Therefore, we bring you a list of gift ideas to surprise your kids on the occasion of Children's Day. Look below:

1. Piggy Bank

Gifting your children a piggy bank is an amazing way to teach them about the value of money and the importance of savings in life. They come in different colours, shapes and designs and you can buy one such piggy bank to surprise your child on this occasion.

2. Chocolate Box

Kids are fascinated with chocolates and other food items. You can gift them a customized chocolate box with a sweet message in it for them to read. You can also include some little toys and cards to make it more full and creative.

3. Sports Equipments

Sports equipments such as badminton rackets, football, cycle and many others can be a good choice for surprising your children on Children's day. To make them understand the value of sports in life, especially outdoor games is a must. Also, participating in different sports can rejuvenate them and decrease stress leading to mental well-being.

4. Board Games

Board games offer opportunities for early learning as they help kids to identify numerous colours, and spaces, with mind coordination and cognition. Board games promote family time, build communication skills and are extremely helpful for children with special needs.

5. Sketchbooks

The minds and hands of kids are free space and they love to sketch all the time or use their creativity. They are also a source of memory as you can store them and look at them and their old ideas. They develop critical thinking and help in tracking the progress of the child.

6. Sensory Toys

Sensory Toys such as sorter sets, water tables, teething toys etc help a child in learning through exploring curiosity, problem solving and creativity. They help develop language skills, fine motor skills, and cognitive growth and have a calming effect on children.