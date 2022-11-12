Children's Day 2022: Date, Significance, Importance And Celebrations Of Bal Diwas

THE BIRTH anniversary of the first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is celebrated as Children's Day every year on November 14. Children's Day is a day celebrated in honour of children and spreads awareness about their rights, education and welfare.

Jawaharlal Nehru was fond of children and made sure that the basic right of education reached every child in the country and took necessary steps for the same. He left a remarkable legacy and every child in the country was very fond of him and called him 'Chacha Nehru' or Chachaji'.

Children's Day 2022: Significance

In accordance with the Universal Children's Day declared by the United Nations, Children's Day was observed in India on November 20. To honour Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's foundation, a resolution was adopted by the Indian Parliament after Jawaharlal Nehru's passing in 1964, designating November 14 as Children's Day.

The first Children's Day was observed as "Flower Day"

on 5th November 1948, by the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) for collecting funds for the United Nations Appeal for Children (UNAC) through the sale of "flower tokens". On 30 July 1949, "Children's Day" was celebrated and publicised through radio, articles, cinema, etc.

This day is commemorated in schools and universities with grand celebrations. To increase participation and educate kids about the rich historical past of the nation and the notable figures who were a part of it, events like quizzes, cultural activities, plays, fancy dress competitions, etc. are held.

Children's Day 2022: Importance

Children are the future of the country. Making sure that every child is aware and has access to the basic rights of education, freedom etc is quite essential. This day is celebrated to promote togetherness, and awareness among children and improve children's welfare across the country. This year Children's day will mark the 131st birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru or Jawaharlal Nehru.

Children's Day 2022: Celebrations

On the special occasion of Children's Day, various competitions are held in schools and colleges to appreciate and acknowledge the children. Essay writing, speech competitions, debates, singing, dancing, and talent show are among some competitions organised for children in schools. Picnics are organised so that children can celebrate their day with happiness and joy.