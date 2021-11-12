New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on November 14, country celebrates Children's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as Chacha Nehru. Nehru played an essential role in shaping the education sector of the country. Born on November 14. 1889, in Prayagraj, Jawaharlal Nehru was a renowned freedom fighter, great writer, and orator.

Children's Day was earlier celebrated universally on November 20, however, after Nehru's death in 1964, it was decided that Children's Day or popularly known as Bal Diwas will be celebrated on his birth anniversary, November 14.

Every year on this date, schools and colleges across the country organise various events, competitions, and cultural programmes.

Inspirational quoted by Jawaharlal Nehru

* “We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”

* “Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes.”

* “There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action.”

* “A language is something infinitely greater than grammar and philology. It is the poetic testament of the genius of a race and a culture, and the living embodiment of the thoughts and fancies that have moulded them”

* “Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”

* “The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.”

* “Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.”

* “Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit.”

* “The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.”

* “Politics and Religion are obsolete. The time has come for Science and Spirituality.”

* “Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit”

* “Time is not measured by the passing of yaers but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”

