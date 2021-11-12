New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Children are considered angels sent by God to spread happiness on the Earth. They are an integral part of our society and are considered the future of any country. A special day is dedicated to these children named Children's day that is celebrated every year on November 14. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Fondly called "Chacha Nehru", he believed children were a nation's real strength and foundation of society. He shared a special bond with the kids and emphasised that they played a massive role in the establishment of colleges in society.

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country,” he exclaimed once.

Children's Day 2021: History

Children's Day was initially celebrated on November 20 as part of the Universal Children's Day, declared by the United Nations. But after Jawaharlal Nehru's death in 1964, India began celebrating its birth anniversary as Children's Day. A resolution was passed in the parliament to give a befitting farewell to the first Prime Minister of India.[The day is celebrated as a tribute to 'Chacha Nehru', it is also known as Bal Diwas.

Children's Day 2021: Significance

Children's day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. the first Prime Minister of India who was born on 14th November 1889. Jawaharlal Nehru had immense hope and confidence in the children of India because they "can play together without thinking of differences".

The bond between kids and Nehru was very special and Pandit Nehru absolutely adored kids he established the Children’s Film Society India in the year 1955 to create indigenous cinema “exclusively for the children and the youth of the country. On this day, many educational and motivational programs are held across India for children.

Children's Day 2021: Importance

Children have a lot of fun activities on this day, ranging from wonderful morning assemblies to dance parties' they are the center of attraction during this day and many schools throw a party on this day to make children feel special.

The main objective of Children’s Day is to create awareness about Children’s Welfare and their basic rights, as well as to celebrate childhood. The day witness efforts from the governments aiming to promote the well-being of children in all walks of life, as well as uplift their social rights.

Posted By: Ashita Singh