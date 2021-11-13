New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Children's Day 2021 is almost standing right outside the door. And there's no news that this day is observed on the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as he used to love kids. We all have memories of this special day from our childhood as on Children's Day, we were given gifts, schools would arrange for special celebrations for students and more. Are you feeling nostalgic already? Well, apart from school, pop culture had a lot to do in shaping our childhood.

There were certain TV shows, ads, films featuring some child artists who left a strong impression on our childhood with their remarkable acting skills and no matter how much we grow up we will always have that very image of the little children in our head. So, on Children's Day 2021, let's walk down the memory lane again and take a look at the list of actors who were shot to fame for their iconic characters as child artists.

Darsheel Safari

Goes without saying, this guy had to top the list. Darsheel who made his debut with Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, made a special place in the audience's heart as he shed tears onscreen after being scolded for having dyslexia.

Parzan Dastur

The 'Jalebi' boy was another sensation back then. Not just because of his refined oil ad but also because of his role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as a cute sardar kid who doesn't speak a word in the whole film and says 'Tussi Ja Rahe Ho? Tussi Na Jao' and moves everyone to tears.

Jugal Hansraj

'Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi Hairaan Hoon Main'. We bet this is the first song that popped up in your mind right after you read his name. No matter how much he tried to impress fans with his chocolate boy, romantic hero image but the Jugal Hansraj people loved the most was in film Masoom. Also, for all those who don't know, Urmila Matondkar was also seen in the film as a child actress.

Aayan Boradia

Udaan was one of the most underrated gems of Indian cinema. The film portrayed how two children survive the wrath of their love-less father played by Ronit Roy. And apart from Rajat Barmecha (Rohan), the actor's role which stayed with us was Aayan. He played the character of the younger innocent brother who was heated up by his father due to the latter's anger issues.

Sana Saeed

The girl made her big-screen debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year as a supporting actress. But viewers still remember her as young Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai who tries to reconcile the love between Shah Rukh and Kajol.

Shweta Prasad

More than we have seen her act as an adult, she has a huge body of work as a child actor. Right from films like Makdee, Iqbal and more, she featured in a few TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii as Sakshi Tanwar aka Parvati's daughter Shruti and Karishma Ka Karishma as Sweety.

Hansika Motwani

When we talk about child actors it's almost impossible not to mention Hansika Motwani. There's a section of people who love her because of her hot and gorgeous avtar as a grownup woman but some fans still adore her for roles as a child from films and TV serials like Shakalaka Boom Boom, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and then Hrithik Roshan Preity Zinta starter Koi Mil Gaya.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal