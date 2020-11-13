Children's Day 2020: Several organisations also organise programs to facilitate and distribute clothes, toys and books to orphan children in various parts of the country to mark the celebration of Children's Day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Also known as 'Chacha Nehru', Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14 in 1889 and is known for his fondness and love for children, which is why his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day across India.

On Children's Day, several organisations distribute chocolates and gifts among the children, while schools and other educational institutions organise various events such as music competition, plays and dance performances dedicated to Jawaharlal Nehru to tribute India's first Prime Minister's fondness for children.

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country," Jawaharlal Nehru had remarked in one of his speeches.

Several organisations also organise programs to facilitate and distribute clothes, toys and books to orphan children in various parts of the country to mark the celebration of Children's Day.

Prior to 1964, when Pandit Nehru left for his heavenly abode, Children's Day was celebrated on November 20 in India, that was observed as the Universal Children's Day by the United Nation. However, after the demise of Pandit Nehru, it was unanimously decided that Children's Day or Bal Diwas will be celebrated on his birthday in India as a token for his love and affection towards the youth and the children of this country.

Apart from devoting his life in the fight to freedom of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru has left a legacy of education and development of children in the country. Pandit Nehru established some of the most prominent educational institutions in India, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

He even initiated the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) in the country as he believed that the development of youth played a major role in the country's development process.

