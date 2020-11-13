Bollywood has delighted its younger audience with some timeless songs over the decades. Many of these songs are played in special events held in schools across the country on the occasion of Children's Day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Children's day will be celebrated across India with much fervour on November 14 -- a Saturday. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who considered children the real strength of a nation and foundation of society.

Bollywood has delighted its younger audience with some timeless songs over the decades. Many of these songs are played in special events held in schools across the country on the occasion of Children's Day. Let us look at some of these.

Taare Zameen Par

The title track of 2008 Bollywood Blockbuster 'Taare Zameen Par' gives out a message that each child possesses unique skills. Each stanza describes children, while one line repeats throughout: 'Let us not lose these/ Little stars on Earth.' The song was written by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Dominique Cerejo and Vivienne Pocha.

Nanhe Munne Bachche

Sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Ravi, this song is widely played in special events held in schools on the occasion of Children's Day. The song from Boot Polish shows the protagonist teaching slum kids about self respect, among other things.

Lakdi Ki Kaathi

Over 37 years after its release, Lakdi ki kaathi remains immensely popular and close to everyone's heart even today. Voiced by Gauri Bapat, Gurpreet Kaur and Vanita Mishra, the song reminds one of the carefree days, and the innocence and goofiness that children have.

Chota Bacha Jaan ke Na Koi Aankh Dekhana Re

Nearly 25 years after its release, this song voiced by a young Aditya Narayan has today attained cult status amd is all about children have swag and attitude as well.

Ziddi Piddi

This song from 2011 movie Chillar Party showcases a group of determined kids initiating a movement against a minister who wanted to kill a pet dog. Chillar Party had won the 2011 National Film Awards for Best Children's Film.

Posted By: