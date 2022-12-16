Chia Seeds For Weight Loss: 5 Benefits Of Consuming Chia Seeds For Fit Body

ALSO KNOWN as Salba chia or Mexican chia, these seeds are extracted from the flowering plant from the mint family. Chia seeds are packed with essential nutrients and are known for weight loss. The seeds have been called as a superfood in recent years for their magical health benefits. Enriched with minerals, omega-3 fats, antioxidants, PUFAs and fibres, chia seeds are complete plant-based proteins that are low in calories and cholesterol.

Benefits Of Chia Seeds

1. Highly Nutritious

Though tiny in size, chia seeds are highly nutritious. Packed with fibres, omega-3 fats, minerals and fibres, chia seeds may prevent the development of numerous chronic illnesses. The presence of an antioxidant known as quercetin helps in reducing the risk of developing dangerous health conditions.

2. May Help In Increasing HDL Cholesterol

According to EatingWell, the healthy fats in chia seeds are found to be helpful in reducing triglyceride levels while increasing the amount of HDL cholesterol in the blood. Moreover, chia seeds are one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids which studies show increase the levels of HDL cholesterol in the body.

3. Promotes Digestive Health

Rich in dietary fibres, chai seeds promote better digestive health by regulating and increasing stool frequency and preventing constipation. The fibres help the body absorb a good amount of water which promotes satiation and suppresses hunger.

4. Aids Muscle Recovery

Chia seeds are packed with proteins which are essential to repair and rebuild muscles. The micronutrients present in the seeds help in improvising the physical performance of an individual by building muscle mass and aiding muscle recovery.

5. Increasing Energy Levels

Consuming chia seeds regularly can help in accelerating the metabolic rate, thus increasing the energy levels of the body. According to the American Society for Nutrition, chia seeds provide insoluble fibres which help in building and restoring energy in the body.

How Do Chia Seeds Help In Weight Loss?

Chia seeds being an excellent source of plant-based proteins, act as a vital source for building muscles, balancing blood sugar levels and burning fat in the body. The proteins present in chia seeds promote satiation and help in suppressing hunger. This furthermore leads to less intake of calories throughout the day. The fibres present in chia seeds help in regulating bowel movement and eliminate the build-up of toxins in the intestines. Many studies have found that consuming chia seeds regularly can help in the reduction of visceral adipose tissues, also known as belly fat.

