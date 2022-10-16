Chhoti Diwali 2022: How 'Narak Chaturdashi' Is Celebrated, Know The Story Behind This Festival

DIWALI, also known as Deepawali is the most famous festival in the Hindu calendar. The holy festival of Diwali will begin this year on October 22 with Dhantrayodashi and end on October 16 with Bhai Dooj. The festival of lights, Diwali is the most auspicious and falls on the new moon day or Amavasya which is why it is also known as the festival of lights.

This year Chhhoti Diwali and Diwali will be celebrated on the same day which is October 24. Choti Diwali is also known as 'Narak Chaturdashi' and is the second day of the five-day-long festival of Deepawali. There are certain beliefs why Choti Diwali is called Narak Chaturdashi. Read below:

Narak Chaturdashi

Popularly known as Chhoti Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi tithi fo Kartik Krishna Paksha and the day after Dhanteras. It is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura, who had imprisoned more than 16 thousand women who were freed by Lord Krishna. As per the legends of Narak Chaturdashi, Lord Krishna himself took oil bath after killing the demon during Brahma Muhurat. Therefore, the day is considered significant for performing ritualistic oil baths before sunrise.

According to another belief, Goddess Kali made Naraksura disappear on this day which is why the day is also known as Kali Chaudas.

Date and Shubh Muhurat

Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated a day before Govardhan puja this year along with Diwali on October 24 and October 23 as well.

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 06:03 PM on October 23 and end at 05:27 PM on October 24, 2022.

Celebrations

On the day of Chhoti Diwali, people clean their homes and decorate them with diyas, lights, flowers and other decorative items. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped to bring luck, success, wealth and prosperity in life. Maa Lakshmi comes into the house and blesses us and the poverty of the house goes away. A set of bright and loud firecrackers are set off in the sky for joyful fun and beautiful scenery. Special sweets are prepared and served as a part of the midday meal.

The tradition of lighting diyas in the evening, on the day of Narak Chaturdashi, holds special significance. People light 14 diyas on this day, the first lamp is kept outside the house facing south, the second is kept in the temple, the third in front of Goddess Lakshmi, the fourth in front of Maa Tulsi, and fifth is lit outside the door of the house, the sixth diya under a peepal tree, seventh in a temple, eight at the place where garbage is kept in the house, ninth is the bathroom of the house, tenth on the eaves of the roof of the house. The eleventh lamp is placed on the roof of the house, the twelfth near the window, the thirteenth on the steps or stairs and the fourteenth are kept in the kitchen of the house.